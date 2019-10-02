Illegally Parked Camper

1:47 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 to make sure her phone worked. When asked if she had an emergency she said that she did not have one – yet – and noted that everyone in the house was “cranky.”

5:28 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report that their neighbor’s dog would not stop barking. In an unrelated note, the reporting party also smelled a skunk. Authorities reached out to the resident with the loud dog who reported that her dog was barking excessively because it had been sprayed by a skunk.

7:47 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that there was mail all over an area parking lot.

8:45 a.m. A Kalispell man was sitting in a car talking to himself about taking over the world. He was also stealing WiFi.

9:14 a.m. Another Kalispell resident called with concerns about the stack of mail she discovered in front of her house.

10:28 a.m. A Kalispell resident called to report that a poorly parked camper was blocking the sidewalk in his neighborhood. When asked how long the camper had been parked there, he said “a couple of years.”

1:13 p.m. A man was screaming at people in the middle of the street.