The Latest: Candidate’s Dad Says He’s “Scared to Death”

HELENA — The Latest on the 2020 race for Montana governor:

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams says he’s “scared to death” about his daughter Whitney’s campaign for governor, but that he knows she can win.

The nine-term Democratic congressman spoke to The Associated Press Thursday after the 48-year-old Whitney Williams announced her candidacy to a small crowd gathered outside the Montana Capitol.

Pat Williams says, “No dad wants to see his daughter come home with skinned knees, and this business is filled with skinned knees.”

He pledged to support Whitney Williams’ first run for office in any way he can.

Williams is running against Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner and ex-legislator Reilly Neill for the Democratic nomination.

Cooney said in a statement that he welcomes Williams to the race.