Train Hits Semi in Northeastern Montana, Killing Driver

BILLINGS — A freight train hit a semi that was hauling gravel in northeastern Montana, killing the truck driver.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man, who was in his late 30s, died early Wednesday afternoon in the crash at a crossing east of Culbertson.

Trooper Jacob Ayers tells The Billings Gazette the occupants of the train were not injured.

The collision is still under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash comes less than two months after Roosevelt County saw six people killed in highway crashes in a three-day period, including two men who died when a freight train struck a commercial truck, also east of Culbertson. The Aug. 16 crash killed 21-year-old Caleb Fellborn and 18-year-old Bryan Pederson, both of Culbertson.