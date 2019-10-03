Where Is That Package?

By //

1:22 a.m. A man was sleeping in the post office.

10:23 a.m. A Libby man called to complain about the dog that is always chasing him and his animals.

11:24 a.m. A Eureka man called 911 because he had not received his package from Amazon yet.

3:50 p.m. A Libby landlord wanted some help kicking people out of his apartment.

4:10 p.m. Some youths were drunk down at an area campground.

5:02 p.m. A Libby man called to ask if they could check on his sister who he had not heard from in over a month. She was fine.

6:35 p.m. A man was standing along the side of U.S. Highway 2 trying to get people to stop near the museum in Libby. It’s unclear if he needed help or was just aggressively trying to promote the museum.

8:21 p.m. A Libby man called 911 because two guys keep coming to his house looking for Tim. He doesn’t know anyone named Tim and he’s getting annoyed by the two guys.

More From The Beacon