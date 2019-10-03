Where Is That Package?

1:22 a.m. A man was sleeping in the post office.

10:23 a.m. A Libby man called to complain about the dog that is always chasing him and his animals.

11:24 a.m. A Eureka man called 911 because he had not received his package from Amazon yet.

3:50 p.m. A Libby landlord wanted some help kicking people out of his apartment.

4:10 p.m. Some youths were drunk down at an area campground.

5:02 p.m. A Libby man called to ask if they could check on his sister who he had not heard from in over a month. She was fine.

6:35 p.m. A man was standing along the side of U.S. Highway 2 trying to get people to stop near the museum in Libby. It’s unclear if he needed help or was just aggressively trying to promote the museum.

8:21 p.m. A Libby man called 911 because two guys keep coming to his house looking for Tim. He doesn’t know anyone named Tim and he’s getting annoyed by the two guys.