Dogs Up To No Good

2:20 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he saw a vicious dog chasing a mailman through town. When animal control arrived they found two small Chihuahuas but no mailman.

2:31 p.m. An elderly female pressed the emergency button on her phone by mistake.

3:09 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her boyfriend refused to give her the keys to her truck.

3:31 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported in Kalispell.

4:24 p.m. The manager of a Kalispell business reported that she got into a fight with one of her employees.

5:20 p.m. A Kalispell couple was screaming at each other while sitting inside their car.

6 p.m. A man in a vest was bothering people in a Kalispell store. He eventually left to go find a bus.

6:18 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that she saw a man setting up a tent in her neighborhood.

6:21 p.m. A dog bit someone.

8:50 p.m. A man with a flashlight was jumping up and down on cars.