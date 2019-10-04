Spotlight Event: Blessing of the Animals

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m.

Where: All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Columbia Falls

More info: www.allsaintsmt.org

All Saints’ Episcopal Church welcomes pets and people of all denominations to the annual Blessing of the Animals. Each pet will receive a magnet commemorating their blessing, a St. Francis medal, and a treat. Prayers with special intention will be offered for each pet present. Those wishing to honor their companion animals who have died are welcome to bring an article that reminds them of the pet for that portion of the service.