Cold, Snow to Make Fall Debut in Central Rockies Region

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The central Rocky Mountain region is about to get its first dose of wintry weather.

Forecasters predict warm and sunny weather for most areas Monday and Tuesday before things turn cold and wet.

The National Weather Service expects winter storm warnings for western Montana starting Tuesday night. Mountainous areas recently hit by snowfall measured in feet (meters) could get another foot (30 centimeters) or more by Thursday.

The weather service anticipates winter storm watches across southern Montana and northern Wyoming starting Wednesday.

Meteorologists say cold, snowy weather will move into the central Rockies and Front Range region overnight Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the teens (negative 10 Celsius). Many areas won’t get above freezing Thursday.

Warmer weather will return this weekend.