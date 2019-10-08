Information Sought on Grizzly Bear Shooting in Olney

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information on the shooting of a grizzly bear near Olney.

FWP officials trapped the bear on Sept. 23 near Pothole Drive. The bear was euthanized due to its deteriorating condition from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the bear was likely shot in the Olney area sometime around Sept. 20-21. No additional information is available at this time.

The USFWS and FWP are asking the public to report anything they may have heard or seen related to this case. To report information, please call the USFWS special agent at (406) 329-3000 or FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers do not have to identify themselves and a reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to a conviction.