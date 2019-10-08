Montana School Cancels Game After Indigenous-themed Video

GREAT FALLS — A Montana school known for its Blackfeet Tribe culture has postponed a volleyball game after a video depicting indigenous people was posted during the rival’s homecoming festivities.

The Great Falls Tribune reported Monday that the video shown at Valier High School last week was described by some to be disrespectful as students watching in the gym were heard laughing.

Heart Butte Public Schools athletic director Jody Aimsback says “it was in the best interest of our kids to not play the game tonight.”

Valier school officials say the video was based on the 4th of July and its representation of indigenous people. The video is now under district review.

Aimsback says another incident where Valier football players made war cry noises at Heart Butte also contributed to the decision.