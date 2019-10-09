Browning Woman Sentenced to Prison For Hitting and Killing Pedestrian

A 21-year-old Browning woman was sentenced to a year and one day in prison for hitting and killing a pedestrian on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in January 2018.

Shayanna Marie England was convicted of involuntary manslaughter at trial in March and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Oct. 9. As part of her sentence, England will also have to pay $3,500 in restitution and be subject to three years of supervised release.

According to court records, England was drinking and driving on the night of Jan. 15, 2018. England was going 90 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone on BIA Route 1 on the Blackfeet Reservation when she drove into the opposing lane and struck a pedestrian. The victim was a friend of England. He died later at the hospital.