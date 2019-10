When: Saturday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at Whitefish Lake

More info: lodgeatwhitefishlake.com

Celebrate fall outdoors at the lakefront pavilion with dancing, drinks and barbecue. The Boat Club Barn Dance will also feature live music by The Jones and Fischer Band. Tickets are $25 each and are available at the door. Alcohol will be available for purchase.