When: Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell

More info: kalispellfarmersmarket.org

It’s the last outdoor Kalispell Farmers Market of the season and time to enjoy the bounty of fall. The market is a great place to visit your neighbors while shopping for produce, plants, unique gifts, furniture, coffee, sweet treats, and delicious hot and cold food.