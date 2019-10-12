Centrist or Government Toady?

Tim Fox, current Montana Attorney General and Republican candidate for Montana governor is touted as a “centrist,” and his milk-toast persona lends itself to that impression. This persona can also be reflective of a person lacking in character, including spinelessness and willingness to compromise for the sake of personal promotion. Which aspects of milk toast does Mr. Fox’s record support? Three facts come blaringly to mind. He promoted unnecessary 2019 legislation that codified into law narcotics prescribing practices that were already being followed, promoting the sensational false narrative that compassionate physicians are the cause of the opiate crisis and leading more physicians to abandon their suffering pain patients. Typical spinelessness to go after law–abiding citizens rather than kingpin providers of narcotics – drug cartels (drugs largely from Mexico and China) and the dark web. Even more odious and reprehensible, Mr. Fox did not take a stand against red flag gun confiscation laws when they came before the Montana House in 2019. Fortunately, legislators and other citizens took action and stopped it. Also notable, Llew Jones/Frank Garner Republicans endorse Tim Fox. What do those Republicans have in common with Mr. Fox? Both promote growing government at the expense of individual liberty. A vote for Tim Fox is a vote for another government toady like Gov. Steve Bullock and we know what a disaster he has been to liberty. Just say “no” to Tim Fox.

Annie Bukacek

Kalispell