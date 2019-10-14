State Considering 5 Sites for Montana History Museum

HELENA — The state is considering five sites for a new Montana history museum.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports the possibilities include upgrading the Montana Historical Society building and adding another building nearby or purchasing property at the former site of the Capital Hill Mall in Helena.

Other candidates include a spot east of St. Peter’s Health, land the state owns near the Department of Transportation building on the east side of Helena and property available for long-term lease near the airport.

The 2019 Legislature approved an increase in the state’s lodging tax to help pay for the project, which would allow the Montana Historical Society to display a larger share of the state’s collection.

John Lewis, director of the Department of Administration, will make the final decision on the museum’s location.