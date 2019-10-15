Explore: Fall Fest

The Flathead Lake State Park Wayfarers unit is hosting its second annual Fall Fest. The event is free and packed with fun for the whole family. There will be hayrides, a spooky scavenger hunt, face painting, an arts and crafts table, sidewalk chalk competition and costume contest for all ages (and your dog).

There will also be 3K run. Participants in the fun run should make sure to wear their costumes.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 19. Fun run registration opens at 10:30 a.m. The park is located on MT Highway 35 just south of Bigfork. Those interested in volunteering or who have any questions should call (406) 837-3041 or email morgan.parks@mt.gov.