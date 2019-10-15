Glacier Girls Soccer Splits in Helena, Moves Back Into First Place

Madison Becker scored a pair of second-half goals and Glacier High School salvaged a weekend split in Helena with a 4-0 win over Helena Capital on Saturday, Oct. 12, a victory that vaulted the Wolfpack back into the top spot in the Western AA conference with only two matches to go in the regular season.

Glacier (8-3-1) has 25 points on the season, two more than second-place Missoula Hellgate (7-3-2; 23 points) in an extremely tight conference race. The top five schools in the eight-team league are separated by just six points, with Missoula Big Sky (22 points), Helena (21) and Flathead (19) rounding out the top five. All eight teams in the conference had two matches left as of Oct. 14, which means Glacier controls its own destiny and can clinch the conference title with wins over Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel to close out the season.

The Class AA playoffs begin with divisional matches on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The eight-team state playoffs start Saturday, Oct. 26 at host sites with the championship match slated for Saturday, Nov. 2.