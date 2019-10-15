Les Bernabi of Ciao Desion Wins Designer of the Year

Interior designer Les Bernabi of Ciao Design Group in Kalispell was recently chosen as a 2018-2019 Designer of the Year for his work modernizing a 1990’s log cabin in the Flathead Valley. He joins three other winners across the nation in the category “Kitchens $50,000 and Above” and is the only interior designer in Montana to win the award.

For this project, Bernabi said in a statement that he and his team “designed a palate of colors to work with existing rock and wood surfaces but most importantly bring life to the long and gray winters.”

The Interior Design Society is an independent national organization comprised of more than 2,000 members in the interior design trade and, each year, professional leaders in the industry choose a handful of designers and their work across the nation to receive Designer of the Year award.

Bernabi was previously awarded Best of Houzz and his work has been featured in several magazines.

For more information about Ciao Design Group, visit its website at https://ciao.design/ or Kalispell location at 448 Main St.