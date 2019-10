When: Oct. 17-19 and 24-26 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

Whitefish Theatre Company presents this warm-hearted, boisterously funny, and touching story about deep familial love and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students with reserved seating.