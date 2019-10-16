Cooney Wants Governor Candidates to Limit Outside Money

HELENA — Montana Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney is asking his opponents in the Democratic primary for governor to sign a pledge to limit outside spending and self-funding their campaigns.

Cooney signed the pledge Wednesday promising to donate to charity half of the value of any independent expenditures made by outside organizations, individuals or corporations that benefit his campaign.

Candidates who sign also promise to donate to charity 50 cents for every $1 they give to their own campaigns.

Cooney took in more than $250,000 over the last fundraising quarter, far more than House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner or ex-legislator Reilly Neill. Whitney Williams, the fourth 2020 Democratic candidate for governor, launched her campaign after the last reporting deadline.

Campaign finance records show no independent expenditures have been made in the gubernatorial election campaign as of last month.