Report: Flathead Grad Osweiler Retires from NFL

Brock Osweiler, one of Flathead High School’s most decorated athletes and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, is stepping away from professional football, according to a report from 9News in Denver.

The 28-year-old Osweiler started 30 games as an NFL quarterback, including seven in relief of an injured Peyton Manning for the 2015 Broncos. Denver went 5-2 with Osweiler at the helm before Manning returned in time for the postseason and led the Broncos to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Osweiler was drafted in the second round by the Broncos in 2012 out of Arizona State University and went on to play for the Houston Texans (2016) and Miami Dolphins (2018) sandwiched around a second stint in Denver in 2017.

Osweiler hit free agency after the Super Bowl season and was snatched up by the Texans with a contract that paid him a guaranteed $37 million, but he was traded to the Cleveland Browns after just one season in Houston despite leading the Texans to the playoffs in 2016. The Browns cut Osweiler before he ever suited up in a regular season game in Cleveland.

In high school, the 6-foot-7 Osweiler was a star on the hardwood first, earning a basketball scholarship offer to Gonzaga University before switching to football and landing an opportunity at Arizona State University. He graduated from Flathead a semester early, in December 2008, to enroll early at ASU. Osweiler played three years for the Sun Devils before entering the 2012 NFL draft.