When: Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

Where: Conrad Mansion in Kalispell

More info: www.conradmansion.com

Guests are invited to walk the darkened halls with a glimmer of candlelight to guide them. Once inside a room, visitors listen to ghost stories and learn about the paranormal events linked to the Conrad Family. Tickets are $20.