Barstool Racing Movie to Premiere at Stonefly Lounge

Barstool racing fans can catch the world premiere of Steve Paugh’s film “Flat Lyin'” at the Stonefly Lounge in Coram on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 and 10 p.m.

The movie tells the story of Whitefish retiree Mike Murray, who won his third world barstool racing championship at the annual Cabin Fever Days earlier this year. Paugh calls Murray “the Michael Jordan of barstool racing,” a reputation he has earned thanks in part to a unique racing style in which Murray rides his barstool down Sugar Hill almost completely flat on his back for most of the race.

In February, the 63-year-old Murray told the Beacon he might retire from the sport of barstool racing if he won his third title in order to “leave on top.” Murray did win his third non-steerable crown later that month, although no official announcement has been made regarding his status for next year’s event.

The Stonefly Lounge is one of the host bars for Cabin Fever Days and is located at 10154 U.S. Highway 2 in Coram. For more information, visit www.stoneflylounge.com or their Facebook page.