When: Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m.

Where: Flathead High School in Kalispell

More info: glaciersymphony.org

Glacier Symphony opens it’s 37th Masterworks concert series with “Magic Mountain” featuring Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain.” Acclaimed guest American pianist Andrew Tyson takes the stage for one of the most beloved piano concertos in the repertoire, the Piano Concerto in A minor. Ticket prices vary.