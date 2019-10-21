Kalispell Police Investigating Homicide

One person is dead and two people have been detained after a “welfare check turned into a homicide investigation” in Kalispell over the weekend.

On Oct. 19, the Kalispell Police Department was conducting a welfare check at a residence on Eighth Avenue West in the southwest part of Kalispell. Upon arrival they found a deceased individual. Details at the scene suggested that the person had been murdered.

Two people have been detained for questioning but as of Monday no charges have been filed. Law enforcement has not identified either the victim or the two people who have been detained.

Law enforcement officials say they do not believe there is a “direct threat” to public safety at this time.