Montana Commission Seeks Input to Determine Trapping Rules

HELENA — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has requested information about closed roads or trail areas used for animal trapping so the panel can consider possible restrictions on the areas.

The Independent Record reports the commission has asked staff in each of the seven Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks regions to solicit public feedback on road setbacks.

Officials say regulations require trappers to set traps a certain distance away from trails and roads open to wheeled vehicles to prevent conflicts with people or pets.

Trapping opponents have testified that trapping on or near closed roads presents a public safety risk.

Trappers say many of the roads in question are remote and seldom used by people, but often used by animals such as wolves.