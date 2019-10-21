Tribes Adding to Buffalo Herd on Wyoming Reservation

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wind River Reservation in Wyoming is experiencing an increase in buffalo as two Native tribes attempt to re-establish a herd of the animals.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Sunday that the Northern Arapaho Tribe brought its first 10 buffalo to the reservation last week.

Officials say the reintroduction of buffalo to Wind River follows an absence of more than 130 years.

Buffalo once numbered between 30 million and 60 million in North America but were nearly exterminated by overhunting and habitat loss.

The Northern Arapaho share the reservation with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, which has increased its wild buffalo herd to 33 animals since reintroducing them in 2016.

Crystal C’Bearing of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office says the yearling buffalo came from the National Bison Range in Montana.