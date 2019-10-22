Flathead Valley Well-Represented in Class A Soccer Semis

Whitefish’s boys and girls, along with the Columbia Falls girls, reached the semifinals of the Class A state soccer tournament with wins on Oct. 19.

The defending champion Bulldogs boys reached double digits in their quarterfinal mauling of Stevensville, winning 10-2 and improving to 13-0-0. Whitefish has not lost since the 2017 state championship match and will host Billings Central at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, looking to return to the title tilt for the third straight season.

Whitefish’s girls, meanwhile, eased past Southern A conference champion Missoula Loyola-Sacred Heart 4-2 to reach the semifinals, and they too will be at home on Oct. 26, hosting Billings Central, winners of nine of the last 11 Class A state titles. The Columbia Falls girls are in the semifinals as well after a 3-0 shutout of Stevensville. The Wildkats will host Laurel on Friday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.