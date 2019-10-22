Glacier Pummels Flathead in Crosstown Football

Drew Deck (5) of the Glacier Wolfpack hauls in a long pass in a game against the Helena Bengals at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Oct. 11, 2019. The Bengals won 20-6. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

J.T. Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Glacier High School defense smothered their crosstown rivals as the Wolfpack rolled to a 42-0 win against Flathead at Legends Stadium on Oct. 18.

The Wolfpack (4-4, 3-3 Western AA) snapped a modest two-game losing streak in the series and posted the first shutout in the game’s 13-year history. Glacier has won nine of the 13 all-time matchups.

Glacier’s defense held two Flathead quarterbacks to 3-for-14 passing and just 45 yards, and was even stingier on the ground. The Braves finished with minus-eight yards rushing on 32 attempts, and the Wolfpack recorded 11 1/2 tackles for loss in the game, led by five from Henry Nuce.

Offensively, Allen was an efficient 10-for-17 and connected on a pair of touchdown passes to senior and University of Montana commit Drew Deck. Sophomore Luke Bilau caught the other scoring pass. Fellow sophomore Jake Rendina rushed 16 times for 55 yards and a touchdown, and Braedy Santens had 86 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown.

SERIES HISTORY

Glacier leads 9-4

2007: Flathead 49, Glacier 13

2008: Flathead 38, Glacier 28

2009: Glacier 41, Flathead 7

2010: Glacier48, Flathead 35

2011: Glacier 56, Flathead 44

2012: Glacier 55, Flathead 14

2013: Glacier 56, Flathead 7

2014: Glacier 27, Flathead 7

2015: Glacier 41, Flathead 26

2016: Glacier 43, Flathead 6

2017: Flathead 31, Glacier 19

2018: Flathead 28, Glacier 27

2019: Glacier 42, Flathead 0