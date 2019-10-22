Glacier Pummels Flathead in Crosstown Football

J.T. Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Glacier High School defense smothered their crosstown rivals as the Wolfpack rolled to a 42-0 win against Flathead at Legends Stadium on Oct. 18.
The Wolfpack (4-4, 3-3 Western AA) snapped a modest two-game losing streak in the series and posted the first shutout in the game’s 13-year history. Glacier has won nine of the 13 all-time matchups.
Glacier’s defense held two Flathead quarterbacks to 3-for-14 passing and just 45 yards, and was even stingier on the ground. The Braves finished with minus-eight yards rushing on 32 attempts, and the Wolfpack recorded 11 1/2 tackles for loss in the game, led by five from Henry Nuce.
Offensively, Allen was an efficient 10-for-17 and connected on a pair of touchdown passes to senior and University of Montana commit Drew Deck. Sophomore Luke Bilau caught the other scoring pass. Fellow sophomore Jake Rendina rushed 16 times for 55 yards and a touchdown, and Braedy Santens had 86 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown.
SERIES HISTORY
Glacier leads 9-4
2007: Flathead 49, Glacier 13
2008: Flathead 38, Glacier 28
2009: Glacier 41, Flathead 7
2010: Glacier48, Flathead 35
2011: Glacier 56, Flathead 44
2012: Glacier 55, Flathead 14
2013: Glacier 56, Flathead 7
2014: Glacier 27, Flathead 7
2015: Glacier 41, Flathead 26
2016: Glacier 43, Flathead 6
2017: Flathead 31, Glacier 19
2018: Flathead 28, Glacier 27
2019: Glacier 42, Flathead 0