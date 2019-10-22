LePage Named Executive Director of Flathead Community Foundation

The Flathead Community Foundation recently named Tom LePage its new executive director.

Katy Croft, president of the foundation, says LePage has long-time ties to the Flathead and his “skills, experience, and leadership will benefit the entire valley.”

LePage earned a degree in economics from Montana State University in Bozeman and a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in development and social ethics from Regent College in Vancouver, B.C. LePage met his wife, Ann Satterlee from Whitefish, while at MSU and they have three grown children and one grandchild.

LePage’s roles leading disaster relief, community development and economic development started in Haiti as a community development worker supported by the Whitefish Presbyterian Church.

“Community Foundations have been the fastest growing philanthropic platform for the past 30 years because they build and endow local capacity to meet local needs,” LePage said.

Flathead Community Foundation is a public, charitable, nonprofit organization established in 2005 by local community members. It was created to encourage philanthropic giving and to make it as effective and easy as possible. For more information, visit www.flatheadcommunityfoundation.org.