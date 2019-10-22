Spotlight Event: Northern Rodeo Association Finals

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, to Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.

Where: Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell

More info: majesticvalleyarena.com

The Northern Rodeo Association is hosting its finals in Kalispell for the first time. The event will feature tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. Enjoy a pre-rodeo concert by country music singer Glen Templeton at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 25. Ticket prices are $5 for children, $15 for general admission and $20 for premium general admission.