All-State Cross Country Meet Set for Saturday

The top distance runners from throughout the state will head to Great Falls this weekend for the MHSA cross country state championships at Eagle Falls Golf Course on Oct. 26.

A pair of Northwest Montana schools will arrive in Great Falls as divisional champions, as the Columbia Falls (Western A) and Eureka (Western B) boys both ran away with titles last week. The Wildcats are the defending Class A state champions and placed five runners in the top 15 at the divisional, with Aidan Jarvis leading the way in fifth. James Role (9th) and James Petersen (10th) also cracked the top 10. Eureka was even more dominant, placing four runners in the top five, led by divisional champion Isaac Reynolds and runner-up Chaidh Lochridge.

In Class AA, Glacier senior Simon Hill won his final pre-state race, topping the field at the Glacier Invitational on Oct. 16 with a 5K time of 16:10. Flathead girls Tori Noland-Gillespie, Hannah Perrin, Kya Wood and Neila Lyngholm occupied the second through fifth spots, respectively, at the same event.