Montana’s general big game season, including for deer and elk, begins on Oct. 26 and runs until Dec. 1.

In preparation for the season, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has issued reminders for hunters in Northwest Montana’s Region 1.

FWP will have five big game check stations set up on weekends at Highway 2 west of Kalispell; Highway 83 north of Swan Lake; Highway 200 on the west end of Thompson Falls; Highway 93 near Olney; and Highway 37 on Canoe Gulch Road east of Libby. Hunters are required to stop at check stations they encounter.

Hunters should be aware of the unique regulations found on lands enrolled in FWP’s Block Management Program, which includes 710,000 acres in Region 1, mostly owned by Weyerhaeuser, F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company and Stimson Lumber Company.

Hunters need to be aware of the Libby Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone, which includes portions of districts 100, 103 and 104, and the special rules that apply.

Hunters should also check with FWP about changes to antlerless hunts in districts 122 and 130, and are reminded that mule deer buck hunting in the North Fisher portion of hunting district 103 near Libby is permit-only.

Hunters with faded licenses can replace them at no cost at the regional FWP office or by visiting fwp.mt.gov. Finally, hunters are reminded to be bear aware.