Great Falls Jail Death Leads to $1M Payout to Family

HELENA — The family of a 64-year-old inmate who died in 2018 in a Montana jail has accepted a $1 million payout.

The Billings Gazette reports that Roger Lee Wells died at the Cascade County Detention Center in Great Falls on March 10, 2018, after suffering nine seizures during a period of roughly two-and-a-half hours.

Wells was arrested on a domestic violence charge and had been in the jail for seven days when he died.

A report by the state Division of Criminal Investigation found that jail staff failed to follow protocol in handling inmates with seizures.

In July, Wells’ surviving family was paid $1 million by the insurance carrier for Planned Parenthood of Montana, which has the contract to provide general medical services at the jail.