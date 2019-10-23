Real Estate Market Trends

Kalispell sells more single-family residences than the other Flathead Valley cities, but at triple the size (or more), what would we expect? I can only print one chart in the hard copy Beacon, but I have again made an animated GIF of the past five years of sales quantities and speeds for the online column (see chart below). I analyzed unit sales, by $50,000 price ranges, from Jan. 1 through Oct. 19 each year. Gray bars show the quantities per range, while orange lines show the median speed of going under contract. Green lines show the median time to close after contract.

Readers have lamented the decline in lower-priced sales quantities. There has been an 80 percent drop in units sold in the lowest price range over the past five years. The second range peaked in 2017, but it is also shrinking in quantities sold now. The volume-leading range is now $250,000 to $299,999.