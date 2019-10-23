Spotlight Event: Mousetrap

When: Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: www.bigforkcommunityplayers.com

Stranded at a quaint country inn by a blinding snowstorm, five strangers are united only by the knowledge that there is a murderer among them. “The Mousetrap combines comedy with mystery, illustrating that the elusive nature of comedy itself can be a mystery,” said Michele Shapero, who directs this Agatha Christie mystery. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for children.