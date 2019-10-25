Montana Addresses 1,600 Calls on Financial Exploitation

BILLINGS — Montana health officials have discussed financial exploitation of older citizens at its last legal clinic of the year after receiving hundreds of concerned calls from residents.

The Billings Gazette reports that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services received 1,599 calls this year from residents concerned an older citizen they know might be subjected to financial exploitation.

Officials say the Thursday clinic provided residents with information to curb the exploitation of older citizens including basic estate planning services, how to write wills and living wills and establish power of attorney.

Adult Protective Services received more than 11,000 calls for service reporting financial exploitation, abuse or neglect.

Authorities say signs an older person could have been exploited include isolation, inability to pay bills and a change in personality.