Symposium to Explore Local Efforts to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Plastic

Type 1 plastic bottles are piled up in a container at Valley Recycling in Kalispell on Oct. 23. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A free daylong symposium focused on plastic use and recycling in Northwest Montana will be held at Flathead Valley Community College on Nov. 2.

Climate Smart Glacier Country is hosting the event, called “The State of Flathead’s Plastic,” which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in FVCC’s Arts and Technology Building.

Event details, including the day’s agenda and presenter bios, can be found at http://bit.ly/climatesmartplastic. There is also an agenda at the bottom of this story.

Organizers are calling it a “deep dive” into efforts in the Flathead Valley to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic, with an emphasis on sharing information about “what’s working, what’s missing, and what are community opportunities for making or supporting change locally.”

More than a dozen industry, government, business and community experts from around the valley and state will provide presentations during two plenary morning sessions. They will address topics such as “the economics of recycling today; the cost of contamination; the impact of plastic use on tourism in the valley; trends in reducing plastic use, and the key role repurposing plays in successful community recycling,” according to a press release.

Attendees can then choose from six afternoon workshops focused on topics raised in the morning sessions, including “the real rules for correctly recycling your plastic; tips for reducing plastic use in the home and workplace; plastic vs. glass; managing the micro plastics in our waterways; the ins and outs of successful curbside recycling; and who’s working on repurposing in the valley.”

The event will also offer student poster sessions, DIY activities and resource booths. It will conclude with a series of brainstorming sessions “designed for community members to share ideas and resources, and collaborate on local solutions.”

Climate Smart Glacier Country welcomes volunteers for the event. Those interested can contact info@climatesmartglaciercountry.org.

Climate Smart Glacier Country is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit “seeking to address the challenges that a changing climate creates for water and food security, public health, and recreation in the Glacier National Park region.” For more info, visit climatesmartglaciercountry.org.