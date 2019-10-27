Whitefish School Superintendent Submits Resignation

Heather Davis Schmidt, the superintendent of Whitefish School District, has submitted her resignation to the board of trustees effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

“I did this early because it is critical to the success of Whitefish Schools and our students that we ensure a smooth transition, including the time and opportunity for the Trustees to hire the next Superintendent of Whitefish Schools,” Davis Schmidt said in an Oct. 23 statement. “I will help make the transition to the next Superintendent a smooth and positive process for all.”

Davis Schmidt announced last November that she was entering her final contract with the district due to family reasons, namely that her husband’s company had merged with a larger out-of-state firm.

“My husband now spends significant time traveling, making it much more difficult for our children and us,” she said. “These changes are encouraging and wonderful, but create the necessity for this announcement, which I approach in a positive light.”

Davis Schmidt took over as superintendent in the 2015-2016 school year, replacing Kate Orozco, who had been at the helm of the district for four years. Her resignation press release noted that she “continues to be humbled by the support of the Whitefish community, the quality of educators and the opportunity she’s been given to serve.”

Davis Schmidt will continue to fulfill her full responsibilities through the remainder of the school year. The board of trustees has established a search committee to plan and organize the process of hiring her replacement.

“I care deeply about all of our students, teachers, support staff, administrators, families, and the community of Whitefish,” Davis Schmidt said. “I fulfill my leadership role and job duties daily with great pride, integrity, and a belief in all children.”