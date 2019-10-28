Investigation into Mysterious Kalispell Shooting Continues

More than a week after a man was found dead in a Kalispell home, local law enforcement are still looking for answers in what they are calling a “complex” homicide investigation.

On the evening of Oct. 19, the Kalispell Police Department received a “vague” request for a welfare check at a home on the southwest side of town. Shortly after the request, a man came to the police station asking to speak with an officer. That man said he had shot and killed another man at the same home. With that information, officers made entry into the home and discovered the body of 53-year-old John Araujo of Kalispell.

Police questioned the man who said he shot Araujo but later released him. As of Oct. 28, no charges have been filed and few details about what happened have been released to the public.

“This is a complex investigation and it is going to take some time,” Chief Doug Overman said. “We’re still digging through the details, we’re still processing evidence and statements.”

Overman declined to say if or when charges would be filed in the case.

In September, Araujo was arrested and charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute. According to federal court documents, authorities apprehended Araujo and two California residents with more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine, an equivalent to more than 114,000 doses.