Cut Brakes

8:17 a.m. A Libby resident fell and could not get up. Despite their predicament, the caller appeared to be in good spirits and was able to wait until someone could get them back on their feet.

10:01 a.m. A Libby man called to report that there was a truck with a missing wheel right in front of his business. Apparently, it had been there for a while.

2:03 p.m. Someone reported a camper without a license plate.

4 p.m. A Libby man complained that someone cut his brake lines.

9:22 p.m. A Libby man was having problems with his ex-girlfriend.

9:51 p.m. A man was sleeping in a truck and apparently another man thought that was something worth calling the cops over.