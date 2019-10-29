Flathead Football Ends Regular Season with Win

Flathead found the win column in their regular season finale at Legends Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, slotting into the seventh seed out of the Western AA as the state football playoffs get underway this weekend.

The Braves (2-7, 2-5 Western AA) beat Big Sky 19-7 on Friday and in doing so earned a second straight postseason trip to Billings. Last year, Billings West beat Flathead in the Class AA state championship game and the two sides will be matched up again in this year’s quarterfinal round, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

Glacier fell 28-25 to Missoula Sentinel to close out the regular season and will open the playoffs on the road as well. The Wolfpack (4-5, 3-4) are seeded fifth out of the west and will play at Great Falls High on Nov. 1, also at 7 p.m.

Libby and Whitefish will represent Northwest Montana in the Class A state playoffs. The Loggers (7-2) host Butte Central on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. while the Bulldogs (6-3) travel to Frenchtown on the same day for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Eureka (8-0) won the Western B conference title and earned home-field advantage through the first three rounds, beginning with a game against Baker on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. Bigfork (3-5) travels to Red Lodge in round one, with that game also set to kick off on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

