Hunter Airlifted Out of Montana Mountains After Horse Fall

GREAT FALLS — Montana authorities have confirmed an injured hunter was airlifted out of a remote region after two failed air rescue attempts and difficult weather conditions.

Great Falls Tribune reported Monday that Two Bear Air Rescue airlifted the man out of the Burris Creek area Sunday after a call for help was issued Saturday.

An incident report says the man fell off his horse, landed on his side on logs and was believed to have internal injuries.

Authorities say there were high winds, near zero visibility and at multiple feet of snow on the ground.

Authorities say Two Bear Air Rescue crews specialize in extractions from remote places.

Rescuers say rifle season began Saturday and there were two calls in the first 26 hours. They expect dozens more throughout the season.