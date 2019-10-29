Mental Health Provider Looks to Partner With Law Enforcement

The Western Montana Mental Health Center in Kalispell has been meeting with local stakeholders to discuss a new partnership that would embed trained therapists with law enforcement. The proposed program would be based off one that was established in Gallatin County earlier this year.

Frequently, when someone is having a mental health crisis and calls 911 they are taken to the hospital for an evaluation, a time consuming process. In Gallatin County, people in crisis can meet with a therapist on site who can create a plan for them to get help without going to the hospital. The on-staff therapist, who is based out of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, can also consult with deputies in the field.

“We’d like to use the Bozeman program as a guide,” said Abby Harnett, area director for the health center. “We’re still in the process of figuring out where we want to go with this.”

Health Center officials have talked with local police departments and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Heino said having access to trained therapists would be a benefit for his deputies who deal with people in crisis on a daily basis.