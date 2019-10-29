“Someone Stole My Truck! Oh Nevermind…”

1:40 a.m. A man was driving the wrong way down the bypass.

2:13 a.m. A man called to report “either a gunshot or a vehicle back firing.” Later he said it also could have been someone playing with fireworks.

2:23 a.m. A newspaper delivery guy got lost.

2:46 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 and screamed, “Someone stole my pickup truck!” As the man frantically described the stolen vehicle, he said, “never mind” after he realized that he parked it in a different spot than normal.

4:56 a.m. A man in khaki pants was punching cars.

5:45 a.m. A camper was on fire.

8:18 a.m. A Kalispell resident got locked out of her house. No one was able to help her.

8:24 a.m. Another Kalispell resident locked his keys inside his vehicle with the engine running.

10:14 a.m. A whole bunch of gift cards were stolen.

10:49 a.m. A roommate’s ex-roommate showed up to cause some trouble.

11:46 a.m. A man was trying to fix his phone when he accidentally called 911.

2:52 p.m. A man called 911 because he found another guy passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. Turns out the man had just dozed off while reading a book.

3:18 p.m. A deer was struck by a car.

4:26 p.m. A tree fell in the forest and it took out a phone line.

6:58 p.m. A man went bow hunting and didn’t come home. His wife called 911 and said, “sometimes he’s not truthful about where he’s going.”

7:40 p.m. Someone reported seeing a mountain lion heading north.

7:41 p.m. Another person called to report the mountain lion. They initially thought there was a lost dog running around the neighborhood but when they went out to get a closer look they quickly realized that it was not a dog.

8:55 p.m. There was a woman talking to herself. She paused her conversation with herself to knock on someone’s door and ask if she could use her bathroom.

8:56 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report that someone had stolen the pumpkin off her porch.

10:16 p.m. Two men were sleeping in the corn.

11:03 p.m. Someone was drunkenly cleaning out their car and throwing all the trash out into the street.