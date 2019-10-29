6:25 a.m. A Whitefish woman reported that her “soon-to-be ex-husband” was arrested overnight and she was worried about what would happen to his dog.

6:28 a.m. A deer was sitting in the middle of the road.

8:17 a.m. A Whitefish business owner reported that a man broke into the store and stole some White Claw Hard Seltzer and other alcoholic beverages.

8:32 a.m. A bear was walking around a Whitefish woman’s front yard.

10:22 a.m. A Whitefish man wanted to know how he could avoid getting parking tickets. It’s unclear what law enforcement told the man, but one suggestion might be to not park illegally.

3:32 p.m. A Whitefish dog has been “barking all the time.”

5:38 p.m. A Whitefish resident was trying to play some tunes on their phone but called 911 by mistake.

11:26 p.m. A police officer reported finding a man walking down the street with what appeared to be a stolen shopping cart. The officer confronted the man about where he got the shopping cart and the suspect immediately admitted to stealing it from a local grocery store. The officer slowly drove behind the man to ensure that he returned the shopping cart.