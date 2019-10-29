Whitefish, Glacier Advance in State Soccer Tournaments

Gabe Menicke of the Whitefish Bulldogs, right, and Rusty Heger race for the ball in a Class A semifinal match at Smith Fields in Whitefish on Oct. 26, 2019. The Bulldogs beat Billings Central 11-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Glacier Wolfpack needed extra time, but goals from Alma Patrick and Madison Becker after the first 80 minutes expired were enough to push the top-seeded girls into the Class AA state semifinals with a 3-2 win over Great Falls C.M. Russell on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Glacier (11-4-1) took the lead on an Emily Cleveland goal late in the second half of regulation, but the Rustlers tied it in the final minutes to push the game at Glacier High School into two 10-minute overtime periods. Once again the Wolfpack jumped in front, seizing a 3-1 edge before CMR got a goal back, but the Rustlers could get no closer.

The Wolfpack are the only remaining team from the Western AA left in state the tournament and are in position to take home the first state tournament trophy (top three finish) in program history. Glacier won the Western AA conference regular season crown for the first time this year. The Wolfpack will host Billings West on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 p.m. with a spot in the state championship match on the line. If Glacier wins that game, they will be at home for the title tilt on Nov. 2.

Glacier’s boys are also still alive in the state tournament after a second straight upset, this time a 2-0 shutout of Billings Senior on Oct. 26. Diego Mendoza and Eli Mildren scored the Wolfpack goals in front of keeper John Pyron, who earned the clean sheet.

The fifth seed out of the Western AA, Glacier beat in-town rival Flathead in the tournament’s opening round and will travel to Missoula on Oct. 30 for a semifinal match against Hellgate at 6 p.m. The Knights and Wolfpack tied in both of their regular season meetings.

CLASS AA SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

In Class A, Whitefish took one more emphatic step toward a second straight state title, whitewashing Billings Central 11-0 on Oct. 26 in Whitefish in a state semifinal contest. The Bulldogs (14-0-0) have reached double-digits in both of their postseason matches this year but will have to hit the road to win another title, squaring off against Laurel with the championship on the line on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.

BOYS CLASS A PLAYOFF BRACKET