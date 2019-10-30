Montana Transportation Department Spent $2M on Snow Plowing

HELENA — The state of Montana has spent more than $2 million on snow plowing so far this year surpassing what costs were this time over the last two years.

The Independent Record reported Tuesday that snow plowing costs for the state Department of Transportation increased by more than 250% since last year.

Department officials say they spent $575,577 from July 1 to Oct. 28 last year, and $544,872 during the same period in 2017.

Officials say record snowstorms have hit large regions just days into the fall season, breaking decades-long snowfall records in cities like Great Falls.

Officials say about 277,800 miles (447,055 kilometers) have been plowed so far this season. Only a quarter of that was plowed this time last year.

Officials say costs include labor, operating equipment and materials.