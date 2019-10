When: Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

In this Tony-nominated sequel, Nora must navigate some hilarious and harrowing negotiations with her husband, their daughter Emmy, and their nanny Anne Marie, as the woman who once up–ended the rules of marriage returns to set the record straight. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students.