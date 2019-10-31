Yelling at a Building

2:40 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend was refusing to let her into their shared apartment. After she called the cops, the boyfriend let her in to grab a few items and then leave.

2:52 p.m. Two youths were driving through a park and “tearing up” some flowerbeds, according to an upset caller. When law enforcement arrived they found no evidence of the destroyed flowerbeds.

3:50 p.m. A dog had been left in a car for several hours.

5:46 p.m. A local resident called 911 to complain about the recent information breach at the hospital.

6:53 p.m. Someone called 911 because they heard some kids “talking about drugs” down by the waterpark.

7:33 p.m. A Kalispell resident called with some information about a “completely drugged out” man.

9:04 p.m. A Kalispell resident trying to call 411 called 911 instead.

9:22 p.m. A man was hiding in the trees.

9:23 p.m. A Kalispell man on a bike “was yelling at and threatening the bank.”

9:25 p.m. A Kalispell woman was having some problems with her ex-mother-in-law.

9:37 p.m. A Kalispell woman came home to find her son in the middle of a drug deal. She wanted an officer to come by and talk to him about the dangers of dealing and using drugs.