Gianforte the Conservative Montana Needs

For years Montana values have been under attack by liberal Democratic governors in Helena. They impose their radical agendas on the state, and Montana becomes less and less the state we all know and love. In November 2020, we need to put a stop to this. We need to elect strong conservatives up and down the ballot, but no race is more important than the governor’s race.

Congressman Greg Gianforte does not need to result to smear tactics, because unlike his opponents he has the credentials to back up his claims as a pro-business conservative. Recently Greg was endorsed by the Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life organization, because of Greg’s unwavering defense of unborn children.

It is well known that Greg himself is a devout Christian, who has personally supported many organizations that focus on strengthening our families. Family values are extremely important to Greg, because he recognizes their value in our society. Greg is the best candidate in this race, because he will not only be a great defender of Montana values, but he will also bring the conservative leadership that no other candidates in this race can.

Sen. Cary Smith

R-Billings